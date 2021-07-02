Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Travel is back with a bang for the Fourth of July weekend

By CNN
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Millions of Americans are planning on traveling this holiday weekend.

“What a year a difference makes,” United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said.

This Fourth of July, travel is back with a bang.

“You don’t really appreciate how much you missed it until you get back to doing it again,” Kirby said.

The Transportation Security Administration says more than two million people went through airport security checkpoints this past Sunday and it expects to see even more travelers this holiday weekend.

“Leisure demand is more than 100 percent recovered,” Kirby said.

AAA expects more than 43 million people to travel by car which is more than even before the pandemic, but you will pay more at the pump. Gas prices are forecast to stay above a $3.00 average through the summer.

“People may generally feel more comfortable traveling by car. It gives you a little more control over protecting everybody in the family,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Let’s not forget, the pandemic is not over and the highly contagious delta variant has spread to all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

“You can still celebrate. If you are vaccinated, you have a high degree of protection. It you are not, you should wear a mask and you should think very seriously about getting vaccinated,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

The weather will challenge some celebrations, too.

It is expected to be dry and hot in the West and rainy and muggy in the South and along the East coast, but that is not expected to slow down travel much.

“You’re gonna have a lot of company on the road and in the skies and around you at all times. Remember, be patient,” Gross said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman
A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40.
Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown: Louisville activist found safe after being reported missing
The family living there thinks they were the wrong targets of an attack.
Did vandals attack the wrong house? Owners think criminals were targeting previous owner, JCPS board member

Latest News

As of Thursday, July 1, college athletes can use their name, image, and likeness to earn some...
College athletes allowed to now cash in on name, image and likeness
Thursday night, July 1, 2021
Thursday night, July 1, 2021
Sunday, July 4th, will be a bit warmer with highs back into the upper 80s. It stays dry...
FORECAST: Less humid, sunny, cool to end the week
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning, July 2nd, 2021