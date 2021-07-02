Using fireworks safely during Fourth of July weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’ve got Fourth of July plans that include fireworks, experts say you should be making safety a top priority.

Independence Day weekend can easily become the time your or your property becomes victim to an accident.

Even the most innocent incendiaries can be dangerous.

“Often times you’ll see kids with sparklers, but what people don’t realize is those sparklers are burning up to 1,200 degrees,” Louisville Fire and Rescue Maj. Bobby Cooper said. “Just to give you an idea, glass melts at 900 degrees, so you’re putting a very intense amount of heat in the hands of a child.”

Cooper added it’s important to know the fireworks laws where you live.

In Jefferson County, for example, anything that leaves the ground or involves mortars is illegal.

“We see a lot of injuries from people holding fireworks, but also a lot of structure fires we see can also be caused by things that are launched in the air,” Cooper said, “and can land on something like a house and catch it on fire.”

If you do plan on setting off fireworks, just try to take all the precautions necessary, whether it’s wearing gloves or glasses or not standing overtop the fireworks when you light them.

Cooper said you should go to the professional shows, like at Waterfront Park. That’s always the safest option, but if you are at home make sure you’re disposing of the fireworks properly.

“We also don’t want you putting them anywhere like in the garbage can, where it can ignite nearby combustibles, catch that garbage can on fire, and possibly spread to something like your house, and cause a significant amount of damage,” Cooper said, “so having a bucket nearby with water is simple. Drop it in there and now you know it’s safe.”

You can just leave all the fireworks in the bucket overnight and clean them up in the morning.

