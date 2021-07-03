Dixon, Duncan provide fireworks in the ring on Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a perfect night at the Iroquois Amphitheater, two local boxers gave the crowd what they wanted. Two stellar knockouts in the first ever boxing matches at the venue.

Louisville native, Carlos Dixon hadn’t fought in over a year due to the pandemic. He made his return in a big way, taking on Moises “Chucky” Flores.

Flores had only three losses in his career, all of those were to world champions.

Could this be a positive omen for Dixon? Carlos not only beat Flores, he knocked him out in 40 seconds with a thunderous body shot.

“We was starting him off with the jab, and we was trying to get him confused off of the jab and my speed,” Dixon said. “So, we was switching speeds, and I noticed he had the body shot open, so I reached for it, and I landed it.”

“We told Los that speed would be his power tonight,” Dixon’s trainer/father James Dixon said. If he just stayed on his back foot. Stayed tall. He threw the two, he leaned over, and boom. Body shot. It was over, man. I’m extremely proud.”

In the co-main event, another Louisville native, Demontaze “Juicy” Duncan took on Hugo Padilla.

Duncan had to put in a little more work than Carlos. He knocked his opponent out in the second round after flooring him numerous times.

“It means a lot. You know, I know how hard I’ve been working in the gym,” Duncan said after the fight. “This is what I told my little brother I’m going to do. I told him I’m going to get a knockout for him, so I got to keep my promise.”

