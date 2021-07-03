Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Dixon, Duncan provide fireworks in the ring on Friday night

By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a perfect night at the Iroquois Amphitheater, two local boxers gave the crowd what they wanted. Two stellar knockouts in the first ever boxing matches at the venue.

Louisville native, Carlos Dixon hadn’t fought in over a year due to the pandemic. He made his return in a big way, taking on Moises “Chucky” Flores.

Flores had only three losses in his career, all of those were to world champions.

Could this be a positive omen for Dixon? Carlos not only beat Flores, he knocked him out in 40 seconds with a thunderous body shot.

“We was starting him off with the jab, and we was trying to get him confused off of the jab and my speed,” Dixon said. “So, we was switching speeds, and I noticed he had the body shot open, so I reached for it, and I landed it.”

“We told Los that speed would be his power tonight,” Dixon’s trainer/father James Dixon said. If he just stayed on his back foot. Stayed tall. He threw the two, he leaned over, and boom. Body shot. It was over, man. I’m extremely proud.”

In the co-main event, another Louisville native, Demontaze “Juicy” Duncan took on Hugo Padilla.

Duncan had to put in a little more work than Carlos. He knocked his opponent out in the second round after flooring him numerous times.

“It means a lot. You know, I know how hard I’ve been working in the gym,” Duncan said after the fight. “This is what I told my little brother I’m going to do. I told him I’m going to get a knockout for him, so I got to keep my promise.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia and Gary Short
‘It happened, it’s real, I’m still numb’: First Shot at a Million winner announced
Zaynah Lawson
18-year-old reported missing from Shively
A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40.
Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department found at least one person who had been...
Riverview Park shooting investigation underway in Southwest Louisville

Latest News

Dixon, Duncan provide fireworks in the ring on Friday night
Dixon, Duncan provide fireworks in the ring on Friday night
As of Thursday, July 1, college athletes can use their name, image, and likeness to earn some...
College athletes allowed to now cash in on name, image and likeness
Much of the conversation around NIL has revolved around football and men's basketball players.
College athletes allowed to now cash in on name, image and likeness
Liz Halliday-Sharp
Former car racer turned pro equestrian headed to Olympics