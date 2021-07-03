FORECAST: Pleasant Saturday, hotter Independence Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Pleasant with low humidity Today

July 4th: Hotter and more humid

Highs in the 90s early next week; rain chances increase mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will easily be the pick of the weekend with a mostly sunny sky, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Enjoy this pleasant weather because the heat starts cranking tomorrow.

We’ll keep the mostly clear sky tonight, but it won’t be quite as cool thanks to rising humidity levels overnight.

The heat starts to build back into the area on Independence Day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will be higher, so plan on staying hydrated if you’re outside at the backyard barbecue and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Mostly clear and muggy Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The heat continues to build next week before showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the middle and end of the week.

