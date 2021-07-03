Franciscan Kitchen hosts dedication for new outdoor pavilion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s oldest operating soup kitchen dedicated a new outdoor pavilion Saturday, offering a bit of relief for those waiting in line for a hot meal.

The pavilion was built after an anonymous donor provided funds for its construction at the location on South Preston Street. Non-profit organization YouthBuild Louisville was tasked with building the pavilion, providing shade for people waiting in line.

On Saturday, city leaders and members with the Franciscan Kitchen helped dedicate and bless the pavilion, named in honor of Richard “Big Red” Thomas, a long-serving employee of the organization.

Chuck Mattingly, executive director of the Franciscan Kitchen, said he’s grateful the pavilion will be able to offer some relief for patrons.

“If you see people coming in in the winter time, they’re covered in snow,” Mattingly said. “On rainy days, they’re completely soaked, because they’re standing in line down the block waiting to come in here, and they’re just covered from the elements from whatever’s going on.”

The Franciscan Kitchen was founded back in 1980, and has continuously served free meals to those in need since then. The kitchen serves over 400 meals a day.

For more information, visit their website.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.