How to help veterans with PTSD during 4th of July holiday

Veterans salute during a Memorial Day parade in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
Veterans salute during a Memorial Day parade in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For many people, the Fourth of July is a big holiday, especially after last year’s pandemic dampened most Independence Day celebrations. Some people, however, are traumatized by the festivities. Veterans may associate the Fourth of July with war by recalling the sounds and sights of bombs and guns.

Jeremy Harrell, the founder of the Veteran’s Club, shared ways to help those who fought to protect our country during wartime.

“Freedom comes at a cost,” Harrell said. “It can cause potential disassociation, also known as flashbacks. It takes them back to a place in combat. It can be really scary. They may not have an indicator they’re in the middle of Kentucky.”

However, Harrell has some ways to help ahead of and during the independence holiday. To begin, ask a veteran whether they are comfortable with watching fireworks or setting them off. Also, have noise-canceling headphones and earplugs nearby. Also, observe the hours during which the local city or county permits people to set off fireworks.

Finally, Harrell said veterans shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help over the phone.

“You can always remove yourself, but we can never overcome the challenges if we don’t face them,” Harrell said. “We should know that more than anybody to be resilient and you had a hand in this. You earned it.”

Call (502) 487-1464 to speak to someone at the Veteran’s Club. Call the Veteran Crisis Line at 1+(800) 273-8255 to speak with a counselor. For more details on events and resources, visit the Veteran’s Club website.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

