Indiana K9 officer to receive donation of body armor

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One of Indiana State Police Department’s K9 officers will be receiving new, protective body armor thanks to a charitable donation from a national non-profit organization.

According to a release from ISP, Trooper Kyle Hall’s K9 partner Barker will earn a new bullet and stab protective vest provided by Vested Interest in K9s.

K9 officer Barker’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Jessica Sutton of the American Legion Riders Post #497 in Indianapolis, raising money to provide protective vests for K9 officers, the release states.

The vest will feature the dedication “In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43,″ Sutton’s son who died back in 2015. Since his death, Sutton has hosted the Dylan Beck Ride in his honor, which raises funds for the vests due to Beck’s love for animals.

Indiana State Police said delivery of the vest is expected within eight to 10 weeks. The body armor is US-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.

Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 4,300 vests to K9 officers across all 50 states. For more information and how to donate, visit their website.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

