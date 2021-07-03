Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD: Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood

Calls came in around 10:45 a.m. to the 4700 block of Clarion Court on reports of a shooting.
Calls came in around 10:45 a.m. to the 4700 block of Clarion Court on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed in the St. Dennis neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed calls came in around 10:45 a.m. to the 4700 block of Clarion Court, just off of Cane Run Road, on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found one man in his late 20s or early 30s who had been shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating at this time. So far, no arrests have been made.

Mitchell also responded on the increasing number of homicides and gun violence within the city, after recent reports Louisville has faced 100 homicides in the first six months of 2021.

“It’s the same thing we’ve had for over the last year, I know we’ve had a record number last year, and working on surpassing that it looks like this point,” Mitchell said. “Certainly, we can not have that in our community. It’s not what any of us want that live here, work here, and have families here. And certainly, I’m looking for the day that this stops.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia and Gary Short
‘It happened, it’s real, I’m still numb’: First Shot at a Million winner announced
Zaynah Lawson
18-year-old reported missing from Shively
A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40.
Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department found at least one person who had been...
Riverview Park shooting investigation underway in Southwest Louisville

Latest News

Carlos Dixon celebrates after a first round KO
Dixon, Duncan provide fireworks in the ring on Friday night
2X said the numbers show an increase of homicides by 88 percent compared to this time last year.
Louisville totals 100 homicides in first half of 2021, highest six-month total in city history, activist claims
A deadly hit-and-run crash involving a moped and a passenger vehicle Friday afternoon in the...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hikes Lane
Veterans salute during a Memorial Day parade in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
How to help veterans with PTSD during 4th of July holiday