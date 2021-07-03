Support Local Businesses
Louisville totals 100 homicides in first half of 2021, highest six-month total in city history, activist claims

2X said the numbers show an increase of homicides by 88 percent compared to this time last year.(Photo Source: Pixabay)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the first six months of 2021, Louisville Metro has reported a total of 100 homicides, with June LMPD reports bringing the city to 17 straight months of double-digit homicides.

Christopher 2X, a local advocate for non-violence, said with 23 homicides reported in Louisville in June and 55 people injured due to gunfire, the month is the deadliest June on record.

“It’s devastating for families, kids left behind, and we’re just at the start of summer when traditionally gun violence is at its worst,” 2X said in a release.

As of the end of June, there have been 100 deadly shootings and 332 people injured by gunfire based on LMPD data.

2X said the numbers show an increase of homicides by 88 percent compared to this time last year, and has been the highest total of homicides reported in the first six months in city history.

“I’ve said before this is a public health crisis and the crisis keeps getting worse,” 2X said. “Kids suffer from all this violence whether they’re hit by a bullet or live with constant fear because of senseless gun violence around them.”

In 2020, there were a total of 173 homicides and 586 people shot and injured, a record for the city of Louisville according to LMPD data.

2X tracks gun violence data provided by LMPD as part of his non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, providing support to victims and families affected by gun violence. For more information, click or tap here.

