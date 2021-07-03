Man charged after allegedly kidnapping child

Support Local Businesses
According to an arrest report, witnesses told police the suspect, Robby Wildt, took a child and placed her within his vehicle before driving away.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a girl in Valley Station and fleeing the scene.

According to an arrest report, witnesses told police the suspect, Robby Wildt, had driven up to the 4700 block of Haney Way, taking a child and placing her within his vehicle before driving away.

Officers were able to locate Wildt a short distance away from where the witness saw his vehicle. The girl was found in Wildt’s front passenger seat unharmed, according to police.

Wildt told police he saw the girl playing in the street, circled the block, and grabbed her from the side of the road.

The report states Wildt had told officers he attempted to calm the child down after she began crying in the car. He told officers he realized what he was doing was wrong and attempted to return her to the location, “afraid he may hurt her,” according to the report.

Wildt was charged with one count of kidnapping a minor and was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections.

