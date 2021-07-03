Support Local Businesses
Man in critical condition after being shot in Portland

One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In Portland, officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Rowan Street on Friday.

A man was hurt in the shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition for treatment. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of his injuries.

No suspect information has been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Those with information are encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

