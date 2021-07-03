Support Local Businesses
‘Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse’: Mother delivers baby prematurely in ER after catching COVID

The director of the CDC is reporting nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the past 6 months were unvaccinated people.(KY3)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (WAVE/CNN) - The director of the CDC is reporting nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the past 6 months were unvaccinated people.  There’s a troubling trend emerging, as the dangerous new Delta variant seen in all 50 states, is preying on communities with low vaccination rates.

Victoria Willis, 28, is a mother who wishes she would have taken the advice from the experts during the pandemic.  She is healthy and works as an ICU nurse.

Willis said she didn’t want to get vaccinated, then got COVID-19. Her baby was born six weeks premature.

“Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse and I ended up in the ER,” Willis said. “Then, I ended up in the ICU and they ended up delivering him in the ICU.”

Despite CDC assurances that pregnant women, after consultation with their doctor, are safe to get vaccinated. Despite ample evidence that the virus is a danger for pregnant mothers and possibly their children, neither Victoria nor her husband Donovan, who have three kids, chose to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I know that I should get vaccinated, I’ve always known that; I should get vaccinated but it’s one of them irrational things,” Donovan Willis, Victoria’s husband said.

COVID-19 and it’s new variants are still very much a threat.

“If I would’ve known, I would’ve definitely got it when I was pregnant to keep from delivering him at 33 weeks,” she said.

Victoria and Donovan hope to take their son home in the next couple of weeks. They also plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

An infectious disease expert is warning unvaccinated people are essentially potential COVID-19 variant factories.  An expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says more unvaccinated people will lead to more opportunities for the virus to multiply.

