Riverview Park shooting investigation underway in Southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person was shot Friday night at a park in southwest Louisville, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Riverview Park where the Greenwood Boat Docks are at Cane Run Road and Greenwood Road. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department found a man who had been shot.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital for treatment, and Mitchell said his injuries do not appear to be serious.

The shooting was Louisville’s third of the night on record.

This story will be updated as it becomes available. Call (502) 574-LMPD to report any information to investigators.

