Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border

All three men were suspected of trafficking previous to their arrests by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations, a multi-agency investigations unit out of Kentucky.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three men were charged with various degrees of drug trafficking after two traffic stops near the Kentucky and Tennessee border, officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office said. The stops occurred on July 1 and involved Billy Griffin, 24, Roger Asher, 24, and Christopher Saylor, 46.

Asher and Saylor were stopped by Pineville Police Department officers and Bell County Sheriff deputies in Pineville, Kentucky. Officials said they discovered over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine on their persons. Both Asher and Saylor were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st degree and possession of a controlled substance - 2nd degree, officials said.

Griffin was stopped by Kentucky State and Pineville Police officers on Log Mountain. Those officers said they found over 50 grams of crystal meth on his person. Griffin was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence and trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st degree.

All three men were suspected of trafficking previous to their arrests by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations, a multi-agency investigations unit out of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

