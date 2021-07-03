Support Local Businesses
West Louisville neighborhoods to receive $30 million for economic development

By Faith King
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of dollars will soon be poured into west Louisville with a goal to kick start economic development.

With more than $30 million in funding, the West End Opportunity Partnership will focus on improving the quality of life in the California, Parkland, Chickasaw, Algonquin, Portland, Russell, Park Duvalle, Shawnee, and Park Hill neighborhoods.

Sen. Gerald Neal (D-Louisville) and others contributed to the initiative’s passage.

“I was born in this community,” Neal said. “Lived in it all my life, live in it right now. I know this community. I know the people in this community.”

A 21-member board will choose where the money goes and how it’s used. Nine of those board members will be representatives from each of the neighborhoods. A majority of the board members will reflect the racial majority of West End residents.

A Parkland neighborhood business owner, Tammy Hawkins, said she’s looking forward to what’s to come.

“I think they’re definitely on the right track,” Hawkins said. “Having someone that’s knee-deep in the community on that board, that makes me happy.”

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a government tool that helps encourage economic growth in a certain area will be used to help navigate how the money will be allocated. Hawkins said she’s hoping West Louisville becomes an area everyone in the city can visit and enjoy.

“I kind of want to see the West End have a NuLu,” Hawkins said. “To be able to have sit-down restaurants, there are not any sit-down restaurants in the West End. Possibly a mall. Just things I don’t have to go to Shelbyville Road for. We need everything down here, we need the best in the west.”

