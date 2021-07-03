Support Local Businesses
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hikes Lane

A deadly hit-and-run crash involving a moped and a passenger vehicle Friday afternoon in the Bon Air neighborhood has killed one woman, according to Louisville Metro Police.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly hit-and-run crash involving a moped and a passenger vehicle Friday afternoon in the Bon Air neighborhood has killed one woman, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 3:45 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Hikes Lane and Goldsmith Lane.

Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was going westbound on Hikes Lane at high speed, ran a red light, and hit a moped that was going southbound on Goldsmith Lane.

The vehicle fled the scene on northbound Bardstown Road after the crash, according to police.

The woman, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 62-year-old Julie Ann Steinau, was sent to University Hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

No other details were provided at this time, and police are still searching for the vehicle that fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

