Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the driver of an SUV who died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71 near the Watterson Expressway.

Robert Kurtis Thomas, 41, from Louisville, died due to blunt force trauma sustained from the accident, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Thomas’ manner of death has been ruled as an accident.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed the collision happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-71 North near the 5-mile marker.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver, later revealed as Thomas, was headed northbound on I-71 when he lost control of his vehicle. The SUV stuck the rock wall, overturned and caught fire.

Thomas was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were provided at this time. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

I-71 North was shut down for several hours to clear the scene, and as of 7 a.m., has since reopened.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.