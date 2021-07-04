Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway

The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71 near the Watterson Expressway.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the driver of an SUV who died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71 near the Watterson Expressway.

Robert Kurtis Thomas, 41, from Louisville, died due to blunt force trauma sustained from the accident, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Thomas’ manner of death has been ruled as an accident.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed the collision happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-71 North near the 5-mile marker.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver, later revealed as Thomas, was headed northbound on I-71 when he lost control of his vehicle. The SUV stuck the rock wall, overturned and caught fire.

Thomas was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were provided at this time. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

I-71 North was shut down for several hours to clear the scene, and as of 7 a.m., has since reopened.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 10:45 a.m. to the 4700 block of Clarion Court on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood
Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a...
Man killed in Baxter Avenue shooting identified by officials
The director of the CDC is reporting nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the past 6 months were...
‘Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse’: Mother delivers baby prematurely in ER after catching COVID
According to an arrest report, witnesses told police the suspect, Robby Wildt, took a child and...
Man charged after allegedly kidnapping child

Latest News

Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a...
Man killed in Baxter Avenue shooting identified by officials
Calls came in around 10:45 a.m. to the 4700 block of Clarion Court on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood
According to an arrest report, witnesses told police the suspect, Robby Wildt, took a child and...
Man charged after allegedly kidnapping child
Louisville’s oldest operating soup kitchen dedicated a new outdoor pavilion Saturday, offering...
Franciscan Kitchen hosts dedication for new outdoor pavilion