Deadly single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway kills driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71 near the Watterson Expressway.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed the collision happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-71 North near the 5-mile marker.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver was headed northbound on I-71 when they lost control of their vehicle. The SUV stuck the rock wall, overturned and caught fire.

The driver was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were provided at this time. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

I-71 North was shut down for several hours to clear the scene, and as of 7 a.m., has since reopened.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

