Experts advise: ‘Shoot fireworks, not guns’

Safety experts are hoping the only thing blasting in the sky this 4th of July weekend are fireworks, as they remind people not to shoot their guns in the air this holiday.(WCAX)
By Faith King
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Safety experts are hoping the only thing blasting in the sky this 4th of July weekend is fireworks, as they remind people not to shoot their guns in the air this holiday.

As fireworks blast off into the sky, WAVE 3 News safety and security expert D’Shawn Johnson said a celebratory gunshot in the air should not follow behind.

“People don’t think that it’s illegal,” Johnson explained. “It is illegal to do that, and there is a fine and some charges associated with it if something happens with that firearm, that projectile that you shot.”

The gunplay that some may think is seemingly harmless is illegal and could also be fatal.

“There’s been cases where people have been injured and even killed from projectiles that people had fired into the air and after they come down,” Johnson said. “Because when you fire a projectile in the air it’s traveling at a very, very high rate of speed and when gravity starts to get a hold to it to bring it down it’s still traveling at a very high rate of speed also, and the speed that it’s traveling is enough to penetrate body, skin, and even bone.”

Instead of shooting a gun, shoot off a smoke bomb or a roman candle, remembering to keep safety and the health of yourself and others first.

If you do plan on setting off fireworks take all the precautions necessary, including wearing gloves or glasses and standing from a safe distance after lighting them. Also, be sure to keep pets and your veteran neighbors who may experience PTSD in mind.

