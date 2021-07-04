Families purchase last-minute 4th of July fireworks amid record-breaking year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With just hours left before sundown on July 4, dozens came to fireworks stores across Indiana to pick up some last-minute explosives.

Some customers were looking for the biggest booms and brightest lights.

“Last minute party ammunition, so to speak,” Matt Nail said. “Just really kind of some mortar shells, something that goes up and makes a nice, big splash.”

Nail, his wife, and their one-year-old daughter Evelyn traveled from Charlestown to Clarksville to visit Pyro City.

Fireworks displays are part of this family’s Fourth of July tradition, one they hope to pass down to their daughter.

“This is the return to normal we’ve all been talking about,” Nail said.

Pyro City manager Mike Kimzey said the store has experienced a record-breaking year for sales, thanks in part to the federal stimulus checks.

He said the last customer walked out of his shop at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The employees then quickly restocked the shelves and reopened at 7 a.m. to serve customers on the busiest day of the year.

“I’m most excited seeing the families that are coming in that have never shot fireworks before that are finally getting to get together with their families, with their moms,” Kimzey said. “And the kids are going to see grandma for the first time in a year and a half, kind of thing. And just seeing their excitement.”

So whether people plan to shoot off the small stuff or put on a full-fledged display, Nail encouraged people to have fun, stay safe, and enjoy seeing the family once again.

“Just enjoy it,” Nail said. “Be safe and really just celebrate this country as great as it needs to be.”

