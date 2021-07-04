FORECAST: Hot and more humid 4th of July

WEATHER HEADLINES

July 4th: Hotter and more humid

Highs in the 90s through early week; rain chances increase mid to late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heat starts to build back into the area on this Independence Day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will be higher as well, so plan on staying hydrated if you’re outside at the backyard barbecue and don’t forget the sunscreen!

It will be warm and muggy for fireworks this evening with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

We kick off a new week with temperatures in the lower 90s and increased humidity under a partly cloudy sky.

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Monday night with lows in the 70s.

The heat really cranks up this week as highs soar back into the low to mid 90s by Tuesday. Scattered shower and storm chances will begin to pick up by Wednesday with a better chance Thursday and Saturday with a series of cold fronts.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.