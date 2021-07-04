Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Hot and humid with isolated storms returning

By Justin Logan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • July 4th: Hotter and more humid
  • Highs in the 90s through early week; rain chances increase mid to late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be warm and muggy for fireworks this evening with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s by morning under a mostly clear sky.

We kick off a new week with temperatures in the lower 90s and increased humidity. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon with a slim chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Any isolated showers will fizzle out shortly after sunset leaving us with a mostly clear sky Monday night. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Hot and humid conditions continue on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible, but most will stay dry.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday with a better chance coming with a cold front on Thursday. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s through most of the week.

