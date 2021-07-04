Support Local Businesses
‘I hear a thump on my bed’: Ga. woman wakes up to large, exotic cat staring at her

By WGCL Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WGCL) - Game wardens are on the hunt for a large, African cat roaming wild near an Atlanta country club. One woman woke up to find the big cat on her bed.

Kristine Frank had quite the wake up call Wednesday morning when she opened her eyes and saw a serval, a large African cat, staring straight at her.

“I’m laying in bed, and I hear a thump on my bed,” she said. “It was big. It was scary. You can’t predict what a wild animal is going to do when it’s cornered.”

Once the serval, a large cat native to Africa, has been captured, the Animal Legal Defense Fund plans to place it in an animal sanctuary in North Carolina.(Source: Kristine Frank, WGCL via CNN)

Frank screamed and ran out of the room, as the exotic cat cowered in the corner. Her husband opened a connecting patio door and snapped pictures of the serval, which lingered in the area before disappearing into a nearby golf course.

Lt. Wayne Hubbard with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the serval is likely someone’s pet, but it’s illegal to have them in Georgia. The agency placed a trap for the animal Thursday.

“This could have gone horribly different. I have an elderly dog. I’m lucky I don’t have any small children anymore. I don’t know what this cat – this is a wild animal, and they shouldn’t be pets,” Frank said.

Once the serval has been captured, the Animal Legal Defense Fund plans to place it in an animal sanctuary in North Carolina.

“She needs to be in a place in an accredited sanctuary where she can really thrive and exhibit a lot of those natural behaviors that are just impossible in private homes,” said Alicia Prygoski, senior legislative affairs manager for ALDF.

Hubbard says the likelihood of a serval randomly attacking someone is low but does not recommend trying to pet or catch it. Anyone who sees the animal should contact DNR Law Enforcement HQ.

