Man killed in Baxter Avenue shooting identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 39-year-old man shot and killed early Sunday in the Highlands has been identified by officials.

Tyrone Enoch Roberts, from Louisville, died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Upon arrival, police found one man, later identified as Roberts, who had been shot at the location. Police said he was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

There are no suspects at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

