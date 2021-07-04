Support Local Businesses
Police: Man killed in Baxter Avenue shooting

Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a...
Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in an early morning shooting Sunday in the Highlands, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Upon arrival, police found one man who had been shot at the location. The man’s age was not given at this time. Police said he was transported to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

