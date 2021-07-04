Portland handles Racing Louisville 2-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homestanding Racing Louisville FC managed four shots on target against Portland but the visitors’ goalkeeper, Bella Bixby, held strong and Portland came away with a two-nil triumph Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Over 68 -hundred fans were in attendance.

The Thorns got on the board in the 30th minute as Raquel Rodriguez booted home a penalty kick.

That one-nothing score stood at halftime.

Later in the 52nd minute, the Thorns’ Simone Charley scored off her header to put Portland up two goals and that score stood up at for the two-nil final .

“I think all of us want to win, want to keep improving, and want to get results,” said Racing’s Emily Fox. “So will review this game and look at the next match and see if we can improve off this one.”

Up next for Racing is a home match Friday night against Orlando at 7:00 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.