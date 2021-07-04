Support Local Businesses
Woman dies after kayak overturns in river, officials say

The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as well as bystanders but could not be resuscitated.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ohio (AP) - A woman died after her kayak overturned in an Ohio river over the weekend, authorities said.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said deputies responded at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an overturned kayak in the Whitewater River in Harrison Township.

Fire department personnel sent a boat down the river and fellow paddlers performed CPR on the victim until emergency responders arrived.

The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as well as bystanders but could not be resuscitated.

Local fire departments and crew from Bright, Indiana responded, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

