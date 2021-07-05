Businesses, events booming as cleanup begins the day after Fourth of July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After fireworks celebrations dominated Fourth of July weekend, several people in Kentucky and Indiana used Monday to clean up after the festivities.

In Okolona, empty boxes and fireworks shrapnel littered some streets, reminders of the fun families had throughout the weekend.

“It was pretty loud,” Eugene said. “It went on until 1:00 a.m. Luckily, [my daughter] ended up going to bed anyway, but I still got to stay up late at night and watch a pretty good show going on.”

At fireworks stores in Indiana, the fifth of July was a day to breathe a sigh of relief.

Mike Kimzey, manager of Pyro City in Clarksville, spent hours breaking down empty boxes, placing the last bit of inventory on the shelves and cleaning his parking lot from the debris that lie in the sun.

“This is what the fifth of July looks like,” Kimzey said. “Buried in boxes, cutting one at a time.”

Kimzey and his team worked long hours over the weekend during what is typically the busiest weekend of the year for fireworks sales.

His store opened at 7 a.m. Saturday and had steady business until 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The staff quickly closed the doors, worked to restock the shelves and reopened Sunday morning when the sun came up. Kimzey said they did not work as late Sunday night, but still had customers in the building after 11 p.m.

“[During the rush] we couldn’t even move,” Kizmey said. “There was a point where every cashier had a bagger and me and my partner were running around trying to find carts to give people, because every bascart was taken, every push cart was taken. We couldn’t do anything.”

He told WAVE 3 News now that the weekend is over, he can rest a bit before preparing for the year’s second-biggest holiday - New Year’s Eve.

In Louisville, both Paristown and Waterfront Park hosted Fourth of July events of more than 1,000 people. At Paristown, roughly 1,700 people packed the outdoor venue for live music and a fireworks show. By 10:30 a.m. Monday, the turf had been swept and the tables and chairs were aligned perfectly.

Eugene told WAVE 3 News it was nice to see so many people gather together to celebrate our country’s birthday.

“I didn’t know how it was going to be, but honestly a lot of people really wanted to get out and have a good time this Fourth,” Eugene said. “So, that’s what made me most happy. It was good to come together.”

