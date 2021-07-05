Customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A at Waffle House in Concord, health officials say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials say customers may have been exposed to Hepatitis A at a Waffle House in Concord in June.

Cabarrus Health Alliance is investigating a case of Hepatitis A in a worker at the Waffle House on Vinehaven Drive in Concord, located on Exit 60 off Interstate 85.

Health officials say possible exposure may have happened with people who bought and ate food from the Vinehaven Drive Waffle House on June 20 between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. or June 21 between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.

If you believe that you purchased and ate food during this time period, you can receive a Hepatitis A vaccine to prevent contracting the virus.

Hepatitis A is a virus that affects the liver. The signs are fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, fever, and possible jaundice.

The virus spreads when someone unknowingly ingests the virus, even in microscopic amounts, through close personal contact with an infected person or through eating contaminated food or drink. It most often spreads when proper hand washing is not practiced.

Cabarrus Health Alliance will host a Hepatitis A Vaccination Clinic at 300 Mooresville Rd. Kannapolis, NC on Saturday, July 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment necessary and insurance is not required. Anyone with questions can call Cabarrus Health Alliance staff at (704) 920-1214. The hepatitis A vaccine is available at local retail pharmacies, cost may be associated with these locations.

It’s extremely important that anyone who ate at the Waffle House on Vinehaven Dive. on June 20 or June 21, 2021 receive their vaccination as soon as possible.

The time frame for the vaccine to be effective runs out within the next few days. See chart below.

Date and time of exposure Get the vaccine no later than June 20, 2021

9 p.m. – 12 a.m. July 4, 2021 June 21, 2021

12 a.m. – 7 a.m. July 5, 2021

Those who have had a hepatitis A infection or hepatitis A vaccine are protected from the virus and do not need to take additional action. Most children receive hepatitis A as part of the recommended vaccine series.

For general information on hepatitis A visit: www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/index.htm.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.