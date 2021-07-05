Deadly double-homicide remains under investigation in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were killed in a shooting in Lexington.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, July 4, on Danielle Lane.

So far, police have not released any new details but we know the victims’ names, 27-year-old Shaquille Newby and 26-year-old Tyler Sandusky.

The two were killed in a shooting Sunday morning on Danielle lane.

Police say they initially got a call about someone having a medical emergency.

When they arrived on the scene, they saw a female, Sandusky, on the ground with gunshot wounds. They say a male, Newby, had also been shot. He was sitting nearby in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Camry.

Both Sandusky and Newby died at the scene.

Police say this is a complex investigation. Lexington has now had at least 22 gun-related homicides this year, and more than half of those cases remain open.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says many of the shootings have been personal.

“They don’t just happen right off. Sometimes there’s a build-up to it, sometimes there’s an argument, sometimes stuff is said back and forth on social media,” Chief Weathers said. “If you see something going that way or heading that way, notify somebody so we can intervene. We see that happen with some of our younger people, some of them are even juveniles. People have got to start speaking up.”

Chief Weathers says the problem they’re running into in solving these cases is that people are not speaking up. He says if you see something suspicious, notify the police.

Anyone information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.