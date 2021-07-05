Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River

Owensboro Water Rescue.
Owensboro Water Rescue.(Viewer.)
By Jessica Costello
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A father rescued his two daughters from his vehicle before it was fully submerged in the Ohio River Sunday.

That happened at English Park in Owensboro right before the fireworks started.

Harley Day says his daughter put the car in neutral when he stepped out for a second. That’s when he says the car went into the river.

Day tells us everyone is OK and says no one has any life-threatening injuries.

Our Jessica Costello spoke with Day earlier today about what led up to those scary moments.

Hear those details tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a...
Man killed in Baxter Avenue shooting identified by officials
The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as...
Woman dies after kayak overturns in river, officials say
The director of the CDC is reporting nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the past 6 months were...
‘Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse’: Mother delivers baby prematurely in ER after catching COVID
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

After several Fourth of July celebrations across the area, neighbors and fireworks store owners...
Businesses, events booming as cleanup begins the day after Fourth of July
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, July 5, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, July 5, 2021
Hot and humid with isolated storms possible on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
FORECAST: Steamy with isolated storms Tuesday
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
Victim killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified by coroner