Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heat, humidity build to start the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • LATE WEEK: Increased rain chances with highs near 90°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heat and humidity are on the rise today. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s. An isolated downpour can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Any isolated showers or thunderstorms that pop this afternoon will fade after sunset leaving behind mostly clear skies.

Tonight will be warm and muggy, with lows in the 70s.

Highs in the low to mid-90s tomorrow with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Partly cloudy and muggy conditions are expected Tuesday night after any remaining downpours fade. We’ll see lows in the 70s once again.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the middle of the week as a cold front approaches.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday morning forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday morning, July 5, 2021

Most Read

The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a...
Man killed in Baxter Avenue shooting identified by officials
The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as...
Woman dies after kayak overturns in river, officials say
The director of the CDC is reporting nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the past 6 months were...
‘Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse’: Mother delivers baby prematurely in ER after catching COVID
According to an arrest report, witnesses told police the suspect, Robby Wildt, took a child and...
Man charged after allegedly kidnapping child

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday morning forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday morning, July 5, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/1
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/1
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/1
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/30