FORECAST: Heat, humidity build to start the week

LATE WEEK: Increased rain chances with highs near 90°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heat and humidity are on the rise today. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s. An isolated downpour can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Any isolated showers or thunderstorms that pop this afternoon will fade after sunset leaving behind mostly clear skies.

Tonight will be warm and muggy, with lows in the 70s.

Highs in the low to mid-90s tomorrow with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Partly cloudy and muggy conditions are expected Tuesday night after any remaining downpours fade. We’ll see lows in the 70s once again.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the middle of the week as a cold front approaches.

