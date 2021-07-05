‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a man overnight in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Around 3:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to the to the 7900 block of Jonquil Dr. on a shooting. Police said the man died at the scene.

Neighbors, who did not want to be identified, told WAVE 3 News they heard an argument before 3:30 a.m. between two people outside. Moments after hearing people yelling, one neighbor said they heard a gunshot.

“It’s just terrifying to know this young man who gets off of work, gets killed,” one neighbor said.

The neighbor said the first police officers to arrive on scene attempted to perform CPR on the victim.

“What I could see was his feet and then the two officers were trying to rececitate him to bring him back,” the neighbor told WAVE 3 News. “It’s always the innocent ones. And just like that young man who we lost today, he was innocent. He didn’t deserve it. He was fruitful, he was a father, ain’t no coming back from that.”

The name of the victim will be released following notification of family members.

LMPD Homicide detective are investigating the shooting, but no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

