Kentucky Humane Society volunteers comfort animals during Fourth of July celebrations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fireworks can be frightening for many furry friends, but volunteers at the Kentucky Humane Society over the weekend made sure the pets inside were comfortable and relaxed.

Pictures of the volunteers were shared by the animal shelter Monday afternoon, showing groups of volunteers spending time with the animals as celebrations occurred in the city.

Pets were given special treats to calm their nerves, and many were distracted with books and toys.

KHS said many of the pets were able to fall fast asleep as volunteers stayed by their side.

