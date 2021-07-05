Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD: Man shot and killed in St. Denis neighborhood

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed calls came in around 10:45 a.m. to the 4700 block of Clarion Court, just off of Cane Run Road, on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found one man in his late 20s or early 30s who had been shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating at this time. So far, no arrests have been made.

Mitchell also responded on the increasing number of homicides and gun violence within the city, after recent reports Louisville has faced 100 homicides in the first six months of 2021.

“It’s the same thing we’ve had for over the last year, I know we’ve had a record number last year, and working on surpassing that it looks like this point,” Mitchell said. “Certainly, we can not have that in our community. It’s not what any of us want that live here, work here, and have families here. And certainly, I’m looking for the day that this stops.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a...
Man killed in Baxter Avenue shooting identified by officials
The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as...
Woman dies after kayak overturns in river, officials say
The director of the CDC is reporting nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the past 6 months were...
‘Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse’: Mother delivers baby prematurely in ER after catching COVID
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

Louisville Metro police charged Bryan James Bruce III with one count of murder.
Man arrested in deadly weekend shooting on Clarion Court
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
Man fatally shot in PRP
Safety experts are hoping the only thing blasting in the sky this 4th of July weekend are...
Experts advise: ‘Shoot fireworks, not guns’
The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a...
Man killed in Baxter Avenue shooting identified by officials