Louisville approaches another record-breaking year of homicides, non-fatal shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s record homicide and non-fatal shooting rate continued into the early days of July. Executive Director of Game Changers, Christopher 2X told WAVE 3 News there have been 104 homicides in 2021 and 338 non-fatal shootings so far.

While the non-fatal shooting victims may seem luckier than those who lost their lives to gun violence, the survivors are forced to live with physical and mental trauma forever.

“We are constantly reminded about how we have to get the fatal (shootings) down,” 2X said, “but I assure you if we get the fatal (shootings) down and we’re not getting the non-fatal (shootings) down, you still have a big problem with fear. You’ve got a big problem with the idea that emotions are being invoked to somebody getting wounded and everything that entails, and it just tears on people.”

Krista Gwynn’s 19-year-old daughter is one person in Louisville dealing with the aftermath of being shot.

On June 7, she was hanging out with friends at Ballard Park when a car pulled up and unloaded nearly 200 bullets. A 17-year old boy was killed, according to LMPD, and Gwynn’s 19-year-old daughter was shot in the knee.

Gwynn told WAVE 3 News not only will her daughter have a metal rod and screws in her leg forever, but she also must cope with the trauma of watching her best friend slowly lose his life lying next to her.

“It was very traumatic that my daughter was laying in that (hospital) bed hurting, but her main focus was on her friend because she knew he had got shot in the head,” Gwynn said.

“All week people have been shooting fireworks, and she said just the sound of the booms and the ‘pow-pows’ reminded her of the bullets flying past her head,” Gwynn said. “She said she could hear them like a game, like a Call of Duty game, and we understand people want to celebrate the Fourth, but to her it was really hard to hear that noise.”

Gywnn’s family unfortunately has grown familiar with the trauma of gun violence. In December 2019, Gwynn’s 19-year-old son, Christian was shot and killed in a drive-by walking home.

Gwynn told WAVE 3 News her 13-year-old daughter now lives in fear.

“To see her sister hurt like that made her hurt,” she said. “It’s like the day my kids stop growing. She lost her brother, then her sister got shot, now here she is 13 and she doesn’t want to do anything, because she’s scared, she’s scared she’s going to lose her sibling, and it stunts your growth when you have to worry about grown people stuff.”

2X and UofL Health plan to create a new program, Future Healers, which involves medical students and young, local children who will discuss the impacts of gun violence. To get involved in the program, contact Christopher 2X with Game Changers.

