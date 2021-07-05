Support Local Businesses
Man arrested in deadly weekend shooting on Clarion Court

Louisville Metro police charged Bryan James Bruce III with one count of murder.
Louisville Metro police charged Bryan James Bruce III with one count of murder.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide that happened Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro police charged Bryan James Bruce III with one count of murder. He was taken into custody yesterday in the 12000 block of Meadow Lane.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Clarion Court around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Bruce was seen on surveillance video driving up to the victim and shooting him as he walked down the street, according to police. Investigators say Bruce kept firing even after the victim was down on the ground.

During his arraignment this morning, a not guilty plea was entered for Bruce. Jefferson District Court Judge Anne Haynie set bond at $250,000 cash. Bruce is scheduled to be back in court July 13.

