Man fatally shot in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a man overnight in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Around 3:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to the to the 7900 block of Jonquil Dr. on a shooting. They found a man dead at the scene.

The name of the victim will be released following notification of family members.

LMPD Homicide detective are investigating the shooting, but no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

