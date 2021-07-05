Support Local Businesses
Man fatally shot in PRP

Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that happened in the 7900 block of Jonquil Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.(Source: Taylor Durden, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a man overnight in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Around 3:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to the to the 7900 block of Jonquil Dr. on a shooting. They found a man dead at the scene.

The name of the victim will be released following notification of family members.

LMPD Homicide detective are investigating the shooting, but no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

