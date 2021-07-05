Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ohio investigators: Several people injured by fireworks that ignited in back of truck (photos)

Debris from fireworks in Toledo area
Debris from fireworks in Toledo area(Source: Toledo Fire and Rescue Department)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were injured late on the Fourth of July by fireworks in Toledo that appeared to have discharged in the back of a truck and caught fire to the surrounding area.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Berry Street on the city’s near East side for initial reports of a grass fire.

First responders arrived and discovered a U-Haul truck and car were on fire.

Investigators said early reports indicate that fireworks were discharged from the back of the U-Haul, causing the truck to burn.

Photos from the fire department show damaged property and debris scattered throughout the neighborhood.

Paramedics took two patients to area hospital with unknown injuries. A third victim was taken to a Toledo emergency room for care.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Toledo Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a...
Man killed in Baxter Avenue shooting identified by officials
The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as...
Woman dies after kayak overturns in river, officials say
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

Louisville’s record homicide and non-fatal shooting rate continued into the early days of July.
Louisville approaches another record-breaking year of homicides, non-fatal shootings
Sherry Ballard. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Crystal Rogers’ mother hopes this year will bring closure to daughter and husband’s case
After several Fourth of July celebrations across the area, neighbors and fireworks store owners...
Businesses, events booming as cleanup begins the day after Fourth of July
Louisville’s record homicide and non-fatal shooting rate continued into the early days of July.
Louisville approaches another record-breaking year of homicides, non-fatal shootings
It was six years ago, that a Bardstown mother reported to police that her 35-year-old daughter...
Crystal Rogers’ mother hopes this year will bring closure to daughter and husband’s case