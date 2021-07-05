Police: Evansville adult entertainment store robbed, man arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man is in jail after a reported robbery at an Evansville business.

Officers were called to Lovers Playground on N. Main Street around 3:45 Sunday afternoon for a hold-up in progress.

A caller told authorities that a man entered the store and pulled a gun on her, and stole money out of the register.

They say he also took the store phone and some merchandise.

Officers arrived and say surveillance footage from the store and other nearby businesses helped them find the vehicle used to get away.

Officers later saw the vehicle traveling east on Virginia Street near Linwood.

They stopped the truck and spoke with the driver.

According to the affidavit, the driver told officers the truck belonged to her, but 29-year-old Jessy Barnett had it earlier that day.

The investigation led officers to the 700 block of East Iowa Street. That’s where they say they found Barnett coming out of a home on East Iowa.

When officers announced themselves, they say Barnett pitched a bag into the grass.

Inside the bag, officers say they found items that were taken from the store and a black handgun, which was later determined to be a BB gun.

Barnett was arrested on robbery and burglary charges.

Police say he also had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

