Police: Man fleeing officers on motorcycle dies in crash
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during a police pursuit in Barren County.
Glasgow Police asked Kentucky State Police early Sunday to investigate the crash. State police said in a statement that Glasgow officers were called to the scene of a reported physical domestic altercation.
Police say that 34-year-old Joshua Hartigan of Westmoreland, Tennessee, fled the scene on a motorcycle as officers arrived and they pursued him. Police say Hartigan failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.
He was pronounced dead by the Barren County coroner.
Officials say he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
