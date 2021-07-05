Va. trooper stops to pick up American flag laying on side of highway

Support Local Businesses
VSP Trooper M.B. LaSage stopped along I-64 Sunday to pick up an American flag laying on the ground.(Virginia State Police)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia state trooper showcased his patriotism on the Fourth of July.

According to the Virginia State Police Twitter account, Trooper M.B. LeSage was driving on I-64 Sunday near Williamsburg when he came across an American flag laying on the shoulder of the highway.

Footage from a VSP cruiser captured LeSage stopping in the median to pick up the flag and make sure it was honored appropriately on America’s 245th birthday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

