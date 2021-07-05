Victim killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot in the Portland neighborhood Friday night and later died has been identified by the Jefferson County coroner.

Jacob Rogers, 29, from Louisville died Saturday morning at University of Louisville Hospital from injuries sustained in Friday’s shooting on the 1800 block of Rowan Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed officers arrived to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday to find one victim, later identified as Rogers, who had been shot. He was listed in critical condition at the time of the shooting.

Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide Unit has been handling the investigation due to the severity of Roger’s injuries. No information was provided on suspects or arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

