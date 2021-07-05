Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Victim killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified by coroner

One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot in the Portland neighborhood Friday night and later died has been identified by the Jefferson County coroner.

Jacob Rogers, 29, from Louisville died Saturday morning at University of Louisville Hospital from injuries sustained in Friday’s shooting on the 1800 block of Rowan Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed officers arrived to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday to find one victim, later identified as Rogers, who had been shot. He was listed in critical condition at the time of the shooting.

Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide Unit has been handling the investigation due to the severity of Roger’s injuries. No information was provided on suspects or arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
Officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a...
Man killed in Baxter Avenue shooting identified by officials
The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as...
Woman dies after kayak overturns in river, officials say
The director of the CDC is reporting nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the past 6 months were...
‘Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse’: Mother delivers baby prematurely in ER after catching COVID
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

Louisville Metro police charged Bryan James Bruce III with one count of murder.
Man arrested in deadly weekend shooting on Clarion Court
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
Safety experts are hoping the only thing blasting in the sky this 4th of July weekend are...
Experts advise: ‘Shoot fireworks, not guns’
The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway