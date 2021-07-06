Support Local Businesses
Bats’ Barrero chosen for All-Star game

By Mike Hartnett
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Louisville Bats infielder and Cincinnati Reds No. 4 prospect Jose Barrero has been named to the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

The game, to be played on July 11 at Coors Field in Denver, matches stars from the American League affiliates against the National League’s.

Barrero, who was called up to Louisville from Chattanooga at the end of June, has made his presence felt since coming to the Bats. After six games, he has homered twice and drove in seven runs.

