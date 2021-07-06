Body cam video shows former LMPD officer jabbing handcuffed suspect with key

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Exclusive new body camera video shows a former LMPD officer jabbing a police chase suspect with a set of keys. That same former officer, Robert Jones, also appeared in court Tuesday after being indicted by a grand jury for allegedly beating his girlfriend in a separate incident.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters broke the story of his arrest in April. Soon after, other LMPD officers asked for Troubleshooters to look into Jones’ past, which they said included what they described as a “disturbing” use of force incident on a defenseless suspect.

Those records led to an open records request for body camera video, which shows Jones jabbing the suspect in the ribs with the pointed end of a key. He seems to twist the key into the suspect, prompting another officer to write up a use of force incident report against Jones.

The suspect was already in handcuffs, bent over the hood of a patrol car, and does not appear to be moving when Jones stabs him with the key.

“Dude, that hurts,” the suspect says.

“You’ll be fine,” Jones replies.

The jabbing happens not only once, but twice. It confuses the suspect who does not know what Jones is doing to him.

“Ow, what is that?” the suspect says.

A second officer tells Jones to stop.

“Jones, stop,” the other officer says.

That officer would later tell LMPD Professional Standards Unit investigators Jones had no reason to jab a key into the suspect. The concern from other officers led them to report the incident for potential use of force violations.

“He pretty much went underneath the suspect’s right arm and got him in, poked him the rib, and pretty much jabbed it,” one officer told PSU investigators.

In a written apology to the LMPD chief, Jones said he got overwhelmed by his emotions, despite the fact he had not been directly involved in the chase or arrested the suspect.

“I made a bad mistake and I’m not attempting to justify what I did at all,” Jones wrote.

It turns out, the letter wouldn’t be the only time Jones would try to explain accusations of purposely inflicting pain on someone else. Months later, Jones was arrested by his own colleagues after being accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attacking her. According to the police report, he threw her down the stairs, struck her several times in the face, strangled her, and held her hostage in her basement. The officers noted a mark on her forehead from the handgun when she said he threatened to kill her.

Another previous partner accused Jones of violence as well.

“He has threatened her,” an investigator testified during court. “He has exhibited some mental health issues towards her. He has also threatened to burn her house down.”

Jones did not face any criminal charges from LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit related to the key incident. The unit’s lieutenant at the time, Theodore Eidem, wrote they declined to conduct a criminal investigation “based on the facts that we do not have a victim coming forward as a criminal complainant.”

WAVE 3 News is trying to find out from the FBI whether Jones’ case involves any civil rights violations, given that the suspect was in handcuffs at the time that Jones used the key.

