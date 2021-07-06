Critical race theory debate rages on in Kentucky Legislature

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just after the nation celebrated Independence Day, the topic of critical race theory continues to divide America.

There is growing controversy over whether critical race theory should be taught in Kentucky’s public schools. Democrats and Republicans are at odds over whether the course will provide a deeper understanding of racism in America or pit minorities against white people.

Critical race theory has been studied for more than 40 years, according to the Oxford Research Encyclopedias. Its defined core idea is that “race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.” Critical race theory also analyzes policy issues such as funding, segregation, language policies, discipline policies, and testing and accountability policies.

Five U.S. states recently passed legislation restricting what is taught in public school classrooms in regard to critical race theory. For example, Tennessee House Bill SB 0623 bans any teaching that could lead an individual to “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex.”

Republican representatives Joe Fischer and Matt Lockett have already introduced bills banning critical race theory from classrooms in Kentucky. To further the conversation, state lawmakers asked school leaders to weigh in on the topic Tuesday. The superintendent for the largest school district in the state, Dr. Marty Pollio with Jefferson County Public Schools, answered questions about how critical race theory could be incorporated into classroom curriculums.

“We can give guidance to our SDPMs but we cannot set curriculum,” Pollio said. “Although it frustrates me in many ways when it comes to reading programs and math programs. It is difficult sometimes from a central office perspective, especially with 155 schools to assure alignment. But this is the statute and this is the law in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and we will follow that.”

Although critical race theory is not part of the current curriculum within JCPS, an elective class called ‘Developing Black Historical Consciousness’ does mention it.

Weigh in on the discussion on the Facebook post below.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.