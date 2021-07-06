‘CRT is rooted in Marxism’: Critical Race Theory ban debated at State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of Kentucky’s top educators told state legislators that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not taught in public schools. However, Republican sponsors of a bill banning the teaching of CRT said they will continue to move forward.

“Critical race theory, or CRT, is rooted in Marxism,” Representative Matt Lockett of Nicholasville told members of the Interim Joint Committee on Education.

State Education Commissioner Jason Glass said the subject is not taught in public schools.

“I am not aware of Critical Race Theory being taught in Kentucky public schools,” Glass said, “although there are certainly efforts surrounding diversity, inclusion and equity that are taking place.”

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio warned the proposed ban could also impair the district’s attempts to promote racial equity and improve education outcomes for students of color.

“I can tell you this, we are committed to achieving equity,” Pollio said. “But we have to challenge and question current practices that have lasted in education for a century or more.”

Bill sponsor Matt Lockett said he would be open to discussions on how to protect efforts regarding equity.

“Those are ideas we would be willing to come to the table and talk about,” Lockett said, “and say, ‘How does this impact those? Is this what we’re talking about?’”

Public comment was not allowed at the meeting. Supporters of banning critical race theory who were invited to speak promoted a belief that CRT labels whites as racist.

Democrats criticized the Republican bill outlining the ban as vague and confusing.

