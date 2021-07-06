Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘CRT is rooted in Marxism’: Critical Race Theory ban debated at State Capitol

Two of Kentucky’s top educators told state legislators that CRT is not taught in public...
Two of Kentucky’s top educators told state legislators that CRT is not taught in public schools. However, Republican sponsors of a bill banning the teaching of CRT said they will continue to move forward.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of Kentucky’s top educators told state legislators that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not taught in public schools. However, Republican sponsors of a bill banning the teaching of CRT said they will continue to move forward.

“Critical race theory, or CRT, is rooted in Marxism,” Representative Matt Lockett of Nicholasville told members of the Interim Joint Committee on Education.

State Education Commissioner Jason Glass said the subject is not taught in public schools.

“I am not aware of Critical Race Theory being taught in Kentucky public schools,” Glass said, “although there are certainly efforts surrounding diversity, inclusion and equity that are taking place.”

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio warned the proposed ban could also impair the district’s attempts to promote racial equity and improve education outcomes for students of color.

“I can tell you this, we are committed to achieving equity,” Pollio said. “But we have to challenge and question current practices that have lasted in education for a century or more.”

Bill sponsor Matt Lockett said he would be open to discussions on how to protect efforts regarding equity.

“Those are ideas we would be willing to come to the table and talk about,” Lockett said, “and say, ‘How does this impact those? Is this what we’re talking about?’”

Public comment was not allowed at the meeting. Supporters of banning critical race theory who were invited to speak promoted a belief that CRT labels whites as racist.

Democrats criticized the Republican bill outlining the ban as vague and confusing.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
Victim killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified by coroner

Latest News

$500,000 Grant given to The Louisville Urban League
‘It was a life changer’: Louisville Urban League to continue administering program helping end joblessness
Nicole Stivers during a July 6, 2021 court appearance.
Woman accused of stabbing, kidnapping man appears in court
Researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine looked at vaccination rates in Ohio...
Study: Lottery-based incentives don’t increase vaccination rates
Previously, Nicole Stivers admitted to police that she stabbed a man, kidnapped him, drove to...
Woman accused of stabbing, kidnapping man appears in court
Experts say lottery incentives do not work in increasing vaccination rates.
Study: Lottery-based incentives don’t increase vaccination rates