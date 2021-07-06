FORECAST: Hot, humid today with isolated afternoon downpours

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: More showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another hot, hazy, and humid day with highs in the low 90s, however, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s at times this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Any downpours fade out after sunset tonight leaving us with a partly cloudy, warm, and muggy night. Expect lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The heat and humidity remain tomorrow, but we’ll see higher rain chances as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Clouds and rain will limit highs to near 90°.

Scattered showers and storms will fade after sunset, although an isolated shower or two will still be possible overnight. Lows will once again be in the 60s and low 70s.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday as a cold front approaches. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend and into next week.

