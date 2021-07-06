Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Scattered storms, staying hot and humid

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered storms Wednesday
  • Storms likely Thursday, some strong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of today’s spotty downpour activity will fade away tonight, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and muggy lows in the 70s.

Wednesday’s storm chance will be higher than previous days as scattered storms erupt on the radar Wednesday afternoon. It’ll still be hot and humid as highs move up toward 90 degrees once again.

A few downpours will hang around Wednesday night, but most areas will be considerably drier and calmer compared to the afternoon. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s by Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms on Thursday will be even more widespread thanks to a cold front in the region. Some storms may be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather is unlikely thanks to a lack of wind energy. HIghs will be near 90 Thursday afternoon.

A cold front inches closer to the region on Thursday bringing our best chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will drop a few degrees into the upper 80s with more clouds and storms around. Another cold front comes back into the region next weekend with more scattered storms.

