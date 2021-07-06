Support Local Businesses
‘It was a life changer’: Louisville Urban League to continue administering program helping end joblessness

By Ken Baker
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a lifeline in the Louisville community, helping to give a leg up or lifeline to those in need.

“It was a life changer for me,” Messer Construction labor apprentice Courtney Robinson said. “No one wants to be working job to job.”

Robinson said before coming to the Louisville Urban League, he had been down on his luck and living with different relatives. On Tuesday, he is finally able to smile.

“Financially I’m doing great,” Robinson said.

He said the added resources provided by the Louisville Urban League and the Kentuckiana Builds program has helped him end the cycle of joblessness.

“Some people don’t want to go to school,” Robinson said. “So, this is an opportunity for you to get in a lane that you can stay in forever.”

Robinson is one of 398 men and women who have been able to find a quality education, housing and a well-paying job through Kentuckiana Builds.

On Tuesday, continued aid to the Louisville community was announced as a $500,000 grant was given to the Louisville Urban League for the Construction Trade Pipeline Program.

“The point of this is to say that we are a civil rights organization,” Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said. “We will work with everybody who walks through our doors. Anyone who needs us can go to our classes.”

Reynolds said the grant money goes towards helping those in the program get what’s needed in order to find work.

This includes steel toe boots, help with childcare and in some cases a place to sleep while working through classes.

“How can I help you change outcomes so that your outcomes for your children will be different. This is not just about today it’s really about tomorrow,” Reynolds said.

To learn more about the Louisville Urban League, click or tap here.

